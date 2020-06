Friday night at 9 on XRT’s Live From The Concert Archives it’s another return to the Petrillo Music Shell for one of the best XRT Free Fourth of July Concerts at Taste of Chicago: with one of Chicago’s favorite bands ever: Poi Dog Pondering, July 4th, 1994. At the height of their popularity and power, It’s Poi Dog Pondering bringing a jam packed holiday crowd together with their joyful energy.