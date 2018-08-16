Powerful Women Rule on New Noise

Aretha Franklin passed away today. We’re playing new music from some powerful female artists on this week’s show. Elle King returns after the success of “Ex’s & Oh’s” with a soulful song “Shame”. Equally as powerful, Jade Bird shows her angsty side with “Uh Huh”. Multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana introduces the world to her I-play-every-instrument-on-this-album sound - she’s incomparable. Maggie Rogers returns to New Noise at Nine with her second new song in recent months - “Give A Little”. The husband-wife duo Flora Cash is one 2018’s breakout bands.

Check out this week’s playlist below along with links to the artists and their music. Thanks for listening to New Noise at Nine. We put a lot of work into the show each week and are grateful to have such loyal listeners to share this music with. Support the artists you hear by purchasing their music from a local, independant, or family-owned music store whenever you can. Let me know what you’re listening to that’s blowing your mind. Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram - my handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks - or drop me an email.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Elle King - “Shame”

Bob Moses - “Back Down”

Brett Dennen - "Here's Looking At You Kid"

Jade Bird - "Uh Huh"

Allen Stone - “Warriors”

Tash Sultana - "Salvation"

Muse - “Something Human”

Dawes - “Feed The Fire”

Maggie Rogers - "Give A Little"

Mt. Joy - "Jenny Jenkins"

Death Cab For Cutie - "I Dreamt We Spoke Again" *Don't miss Death Cab For Cutie's XRT Show on October 7, 2018 at the Auditorium Theatre.

Amos Lee - “No More Darkness, No More Light”

Elvis Costello - “Unwanted Number”

Flora Cash - "You're Somebody Else Now"