Preview Chris Cornell's Box Set
Check out this week's New Noise at Nine playlist below.
A collection of music from Chris Cornell's career will include songs he recorded in the months leading up to his death. It was a thrill to share "When Bad Does Good" with you on New Noise this week. The collection, titled Chris Cornell", is due November 16. I gave a spin to a new song, "Total Disaster" which Rhett Miller will bring along with him when plays SPACE on December 20. Radiohead's Thom Yorke's haunting "Suspirium" from an upcoming film score is haunting - but I can't seem to get enough of it! Check out this week's playlist below.
Thank you for supporting New Noise at Nine on XRT and the artists we play. Head to a local, independent, or family-owned music store to add the songs to your record collection. Let me know if you hear anything you really love. Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - my handle on all of them is RyanArnoldROcks.
Your pal,
- Ryan A.
**
Mark Knopfler - "Good On You Son"
Houndmouth - "Golden Age"
KT Tunstall - "The River"
Billy Raffoul - "Forever"
Mumford & Sons - "Guiding Light"
Chris Cornell - "When Bad Does Good"
Rhett Miller - "Total Disaster"
Spencer Lee Band - "River Water"
Paul McCartney - "Caesar Rock"
Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones"
The Record Company - "Make It Happen" *Catch The Record Company's XRT show at Park West this Saturday night.
Thom Yorke - "Suspirium"
Interpol - "If You Really Love Nothing"
Barns Courtney - "99"