Preview Chris Cornell's Box Set

A collection of music from Chris Cornell's career will include songs he recorded in the months leading up to his death. It was a thrill to share "When Bad Does Good" with you on New Noise this week. The collection, titled Chris Cornell", is due November 16. I gave a spin to a new song, "Total Disaster" which Rhett Miller will bring along with him when plays SPACE on December 20. Radiohead's Thom Yorke's haunting "Suspirium" from an upcoming film score is haunting - but I can't seem to get enough of it! Check out this week's playlist below.

Thank you for supporting New Noise at Nine on XRT and the artists we play. Head to a local, independent, or family-owned music store to add the songs to your record collection. Let me know if you hear anything you really love. Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - my handle on all of them is RyanArnoldROcks.

Your pal,

- Ryan A.

**

Mark Knopfler - "Good On You Son"

Houndmouth - "Golden Age"

KT Tunstall - "The River"

Billy Raffoul - "Forever"

Mumford & Sons - "Guiding Light"

Chris Cornell - "When Bad Does Good"

Rhett Miller - "Total Disaster"

Spencer Lee Band - "River Water"

Paul McCartney - "Caesar Rock"

Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones"

The Record Company - "Make It Happen" *Catch The Record Company's XRT show at Park West this Saturday night.

Thom Yorke - "Suspirium"

Interpol - "If You Really Love Nothing"

Barns Courtney - "99"