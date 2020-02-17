Preview Early Eyes, The Antagonists, Torres and more

Plus Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week - Sunshine Boys

February 17, 2020
Ryan Arnold
Early Eyes / Epitaph

Early Eyes / Epitaph

Categories: 
Features
Music
Music Discovery
Playlist

My faves of this week’s show include Ezra Furman from a Netflix series he scored, The Antagonists who remind me of The Replacements (minus the love-hate-love thing Westerberg and Stinson had going on), and Braids who follow their April release with a tour of the UK and Europe. This week's Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week is Sunshine Boys. Check out the rest of this week’s show below and playlists from Big Beats gone by here.

I wouldn’t ask every week if it weren’t important to keeping the music scenes thriving - support the artists you hear on WXRT by catching a live show and buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. While you’re at it, tell someone who digs music the way you and I dig music to tune into XRT!

I have two new music shows each week where I get to play some of the sounds I’ve been into for you. Check out New Noise at Nine every Thursday night at 9:00 pm and The Big Beat every Monday night at 11:00 pm. I always welcome suggestions on what to keep an ear out for so connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

  • ***Big Beat Chicago Artist of The Week: Sunshine Boys - “Infinity Girl”
  • Braids - “Young Bucksfrom Shadow Offering due April 24. Pre-order here.

 

 
Tags: 
TAGS: The Big Beat
Chicago music
new music
Ezra Furman
Cage the Elephant
Iggy Pop

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews The Gentlemen Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin Brehmer Signs Off From The XRT Morning Show Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Bad Boys for Life Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin & Marty Talk with Cubs President of Business Ops Crane Kenney Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Just Mercy Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Lin & Marty's Conversation with David Bote at Cubs Convention 2020 Best Of XRT
View More Episodes