Preview Early Eyes, The Antagonists, Torres and more

My faves of this week’s show include Ezra Furman from a Netflix series he scored, The Antagonists who remind me of The Replacements (minus the love-hate-love thing Westerberg and Stinson had going on), and Braids who follow their April release with a tour of the UK and Europe. This week's Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week is Sunshine Boys. Check out the rest of this week’s show below and playlists from Big Beats gone by here.

I wouldn’t ask every week if it weren’t important to keeping the music scenes thriving - support the artists you hear on WXRT by catching a live show and buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. While you’re at it, tell someone who digs music the way you and I dig music to tune into XRT!

I have two new music shows each week where I get to play some of the sounds I've been into for you. Check out New Noise at Nine every Thursday night at 9:00 pm and The Big Beat every Monday night at 11:00 pm.

Yoke Lore & Jax Anderson - “Sensitive Heart”

EoB - “Shangri-La” from Earth due April 17. Pre-order here.

Tender - “6 In The Morning”. Check them out in an all ages show at Lincoln Hall tomorrow, February 18.

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of The Week: Sunshine Boys - “Infinity Girl”

The Antagonists - “Paper Planes”

Cage The Elephant - “Broken Boy” featuring Iggy Pop

Hamilton Leithauser - “Here They Come”

Braids - “Young Bucks” from Shadow Offering due April 24. Pre-order here

Torres - “Dressing America”