Preview EoB, Hamilton Leithauser, Wolf Parade, and more.

Highlights from this week’s show include EoB - the long awaited solo project from Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien, Hamilton Leithauser, Smoke Fairies, and Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week Deanna Devore. Check out the entire playlist below.

EoB - “Shangri-La” from Earth due April 17. Pre-order here.

Hamilton Leithauser - “Here They Come”

Peach Pit - “Shampoo Bottles”

Wolf Parade - “Against The Day” Catch them at Thalia Hall this Sunday February 16.

Destroyer - “Crimson Tide”

Beach Bunny - “Dream Boy” from Honeymoon due this February 14. Pre-order here.

*Big Beat Chicago Artist of The Week* Deanna Devore - “Lately” featuring M. Istiri. The vid is directed by filmmaker Pawel Dwulit and one of the coolest I’ve seen in awhile.

Tender - “6 In The Morning”. Check them out in an all ages show at Lincoln Hall on February 18.

Smoke Fairies - “Out Of The Woods”

Cage The Elephant - “Broken Boy” featuring Iggy Pop

Brother Oliver - “False Prophet”

Nada Surf - “So Much Love”

Greg Dulli - “It Falls Apart” from Random Desire due February 21. Pre-order here. Chicago peeps, catch him at Metro on April 25.