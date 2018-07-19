Preview Pitchfork, Lollapalooza, and new Tom Petty.

Highlights from this week's show include a ripper - I mean a ripper from Greta Van Fleet just in time for their Lollapalooza appearance. Blues Traveler has new music but it's only frontman John Popper who's heading out on tour this fall. He stops by City Winery Chicago for on September 18. I heard Jason Thomas play King Princess on The Big Beat this week and wanted to share the song "1950" with you.

Support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by seeing a show and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Find this week's playlist below along with links to shows and albums.

Jason and I will be at Pitchfork Music Festival all weekend. Say hello if you spot us!

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Greta Van Fleet - "When The Curtain Falls"

Blues Traveler - "Accelerated Nation" *catch John Popper play a solo show at City Winery Chicago this fall.

Matt And Kim - "Glad I Tried"

Paul McCartney - "Come On To Me" *pre-order Sir Paul's Egypt Station due September 7.

Courtney Barnett - "Charity"

M. Ward - "Miracle Man"

Shemekia Copeland - "Ain't Got Time For Hate"

Mondo Cozmo - "Tonight Tonight"

King Princess - "1950"

Tom Petty & The Heart Breakers - "Keep A Little Soul" *Pre-order An American Treasure, set for release on September 28.

Flora Cash - "You're Somebody Else"

Tash Sultana - "Salvation"

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - "Apollo"

Interpol - "The Rover"