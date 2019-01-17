Preview Tedeschi Trucks Band, Catfish & The Bottlemen, and final Cranberries album.

Funky and rockin' and sweet and sour - the Best of New Music Thursday in all flavors and styles this week! The Cranberries announced details of their final album so it seemed right to start the show with their excellent (and aptly titled) song "All Over Now". Tedeschi Trucks Band play 4 (yup, FOUR!) XRT shows at Chicago Theatre this weekend and next. They're also playing a private show for XRT listeners on Thursday January 24th! Pre-order Signs (due Febrary 15) while you're entering for a chance to win a pair of tickets. Check out the rest of this week's show below.

Thanks for listening to New Noise at Nine on XRT. Support the artists you hear by picking up their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what's spinning around your turntable and streaming into your ears. My handle on Twitter, Insta, and Facebook is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

The Cranberries - "All Over Now"

Broken Bells - "Shelter"

Young The Giant - "Superposition"

Sharon Van Etten - "Seventeen"

Beirut - "Landslide"

The Raconteurs - "Now That You're Gone"

Guster - "Overexcited"

Tedeschi Trucks Band - "Hard Case"

Houses - "Fast Talk"

David Gray - "A Tight Ship"

Catfish & The Bottlemen - "Longshot"

Citizen Cope - "Justice"

Galactic - "Clap Your Hands"

Alice Merton - "Funny Business"