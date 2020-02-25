Preview The Midnight Club, Joywave, Larkins and more

Plus Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week - Ratboys

February 25, 2020
Ryan Arnold
The Big Beat
Highlights on this week’s show include BRAIDS, Joywave, and Pitchfork Music Festival  artist Waxahatchee. I’m particularly excited for this week’s Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week Ratboys who’s album Printer’s Devil is out on Friday and they’re playing two sold out shows in town to celebrate. Details and this week’s entire playlist are below.

If it weren’t important I wouldn’t ask every week if it weren’t important to keeping the music scenes thriving - support the artists you hear on WXRT by catching a live show and buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. While you’re at it, tell someone who digs music the way you and I dig music to tune into XRT!

I host two new music shows each week where I get to play some of the sounds I’ve been into for you. Check out New Noise at Nine every Thursday night at 9:00 pm and The Big Beat every Monday night at 11:00 pm. I always welcome suggestions on what to keep an ear out for so connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.
*

  • Waxahatchee - “Lilacs *Catch her at Pitchfork on Friday July 17. GA and Pitchfork Plus passes are on sale now.
  • BRAIDS - “Young Bucks from Shadow Offering due April 24. Pre-order here.
