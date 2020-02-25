Preview The Midnight Club, Joywave, Larkins and more

Video of The Midnight Club- Love Yourself

Highlights on this week’s show include BRAIDS, Joywave, and Pitchfork Music Festival artist Waxahatchee. I’m particularly excited for this week’s Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week Ratboys who’s album Printer’s Devil is out on Friday and they’re playing two sold out shows in town to celebrate. Details and this week’s entire playlist are below.

If it weren’t important I wouldn’t ask every week if it weren’t important to keeping the music scenes thriving - support the artists you hear on WXRT by catching a live show and buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. While you’re at it, tell someone who digs music the way you and I dig music to tune into XRT!

I host two new music shows each week where I get to play some of the sounds I've been into for you. Check out New Noise at Nine every Thursday night at 9:00 pm and The Big Beat every Monday night at 11:00 pm.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Waxahatchee - “Lilacs” * Catch her at Pitchfork on Friday July 17. GA and Pitchfork Plus passes are on sale now.

Yoke Lore & Jax Anderson - “Sensitive Heart”

Hamilton Leithauser - “Here They Come”

Purr - “Avenue Bliss”

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of The Week: Ratboys - “Alien In A Sleep Mask” from Printer’s Devil due February 28. Pre-order here . They play Lincoln Hall on Friday and Hideout on Saturday. Check out Leor Galil ’s piece on Ratboys in last Friday’s Chicago Reader .

The Antagonists - “Paper Planes”

BRAIDS - “Young Bucks” from Shadow Offering due April 24. Pre-order here .