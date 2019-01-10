The Raconteurs Light Up 2019's First New Noise at Nine

The first New Noise at Nine of 2019 is a very full hour of the best of New Music Thursday! We've been collecting a load of new music over the last month - The Raconteurs, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sharon Van Etten, Guster and more. We listened to 'em all! Check out this week's playlist below.

Thanks for listening to New Noise at Nine on XRT. Support the artists you hear on XRT by picking up their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what's spinning around your turntable and streaming into your ears. My handle on Twitter, Insta, and Facebook is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

The Raconteurs - "Now That You're Gone"

Ron Gallo - "Love Supreme (Work Together!)"

Tedeschi Trucks Band - "Hard Case" *catch Tedeschi Trucks Band at Chicago Theatre in four XRT shows. Pre-order Signs due February 15, 2019.

Half Alive - "Still Feel"

Sunflower Bean - "Come For Me"

Citizen Cope - "Justice"

Broken Bells - "Shelter"

Houses - "Fast Talk"

Alice Merton - "Funny Business"

Guster - "Over Excited"

The Raconteurs - "The Raconteurs"

Sharon Van Etten - "Seventeen"

Mumford & Sons - "Rose Of Sharon"

David Gray - "A Tight Ship"