Rain Didn't Delay New Noise

Lightening flashes lit up downtown Chicago on Thursday night. The Cubs - Pirates game was delayed. Not rain nor sleet nor snow will keep XRT from playing an hour of new music! This week's show had some interesting selections. Let's call them unique collaborations - Morrissey with Billie Joe Armstrong, Cage The Elephant and Beck, and Karen O from Yeah Yeah Yeah's and Danger Mouse each had great tunes on this week's show. On the solo front, my favorite song of this week's show is Dylan LeBlanc "Renegade". He plays Schubas on June 23. You better believe you'll see me there! Check out the entire playlist below.

Drop me a line and let me know what you're listening to that's really got you moving. My handle on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

PS - Support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores whenever you can.

**

The Lumineers - "Gloria"

Silversun Pickups - "It Doesn't Matter Why"

Sam Fender - "Hypersonic Missles"

Mavis Staples - "Change"

Rodrigo Y Gabriela - "Mettavolution"

Morrissey with Billie Joe Armstrong - "Wedding Bell Blues"

Dylan LeBlanc - "Renegade"

Gary Clark Jr. - "When I'm Gone"

Devon Gilfillian - "Get Out And Get It"

Local Natives - "When Am I Gonna Lose You"

Perry Farrell - "Pirate Punk Politician"

Two Door Cinema Club - "Talk"

Cage The Elephant & Beck - "Night Running"

Tame Impala - "Patience"

Karen O & Dangermouse - "Turn The Light"