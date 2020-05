Friday night at 9, on XRT’s Live From The Concert Archives, we’ll take you to Stubbs BBQ in Austin Texas, for REM in their blistering live set at SXSW, March 12 2008. It was the night REM debuted their 14th studio album, Accelerate, originally broadcast live on XRT as it happened. You won’t want to miss this high energy 90 minute set with the band and Michael Stipe in top form.