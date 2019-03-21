Remarkable Duet - Rolling Stones, Florence Welch

Gotta love when unlikely collaborations turn out as well as the Rolling Stones and Florence Welch singing “Wild Horses” last year in London. I’m still very keen on J.S. Ondara’s debut "Saying Goodbye". He’s from Kenya and his songs pull at my heartstrings like, well...like nothing I can remember lately. He’s playing Schuba's next weekend. It was cool to listen to “Change” from the album Ben Harper wrote and produced for Mavis Staples. Check out the entire show below.

Thanks for listening to New Noise at Nine on XRT. Support the artists you hear by picking up their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what's spinning around your turntable and streaming into your ears. My handle on Twitter, Insta, and Facebook is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Cage The Elephant - “House Of Glass”

Maggie Rogers - "Burning"

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - “Gotitbad”

Johnny Marr - "Armatopia" *scoop up the last few tickets to his XRT show at The Vic on May 13.

Mavis Staples - “Change” *Mavis plays Pitchfork in July.

Rolling Stones featuring Florence Welch - “Wild Horses”

Arcade Fire - "Baby Mine" *the soundtrack to Tim Burton's remake of the Disney classic Dumbo.

The Black Keys - "Hi/Lo"

Devon Gilfillian - “Get Out And Get it”

Local Natives - "When Am I Gonna Lose You"

The National - "You Had Your Soul With You"

J.S. Ondara - "Saying Goodbye" *don't miss this show at Schuba's on March 28.

The Head & The Heart - "Missed Connection"