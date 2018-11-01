The Revivalists Rip Open New Noise

This week's New Noise at Nine is the first show of Loyal Listener Month on XRT. We're saying "thank you" to you in some unique ways (in addition to playing some of the best new music to come across our speakers!) the entire month of November. I started this week's show with The Revivalists who get ready for 2019 tour in support of Take Good Care due next Friday. "Change" is a great rocker to help us forget the cold for a while. Rainbow Kitten Surprise will remind many XRT listeners (this one included) of summertime. Their Lolla set was one of the most fun and, pardon the cliche, surprising sets of the weekend. They return to the Riviera Theatre on February 9. We listened to "Hide" from their latest album. People are still talking about Florence + The Machine's epic concert at United Center last month. I gave a play to a deeper cut on their latest High As Hope. Can't get enough of Bob Mould's new song "Sunshine Rock". Bob Mould Band plays Metro Chicago on February 22 and 23. Check out the rest of this week's show below.

On a sincere note, thank you for making WXRT part of your life. I feel like I'm listening to records with friends every time I'm on the air. Your support of the radio station and of the artists we play means the world to me. Drop me a line to let me know what you're listening to that you really like - my handle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

The Revivalists - "Change"

Tom Morello - "Every Step That I Take" featuring Portugal. The Man

Rainbow Kitten Surprise - "Hide"

Matt Maeson - "Cringe"

Florence + The Machine - "Sky Full Of Song"

Bob Mould - "Sunshine Rock"

Muse - "Pressure"

Death Cab For Cutie - "Northern Lights"

Michael Franti & Spearhead - "Just To Say I Love You"

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats - "Hey Mama"

Leon Bridges - "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)"

Weezer - "Can't Knock The Hustle"

Maggie Rogers - "Light On"