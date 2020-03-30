RINSE, Day Wave, Moscoman and more

Video of Day Wave - Potions

Welp, I gotta admit it's been a challenge to keep my mind from going to some dark and scary places the last couple'a weeks. I've jumped headlong into music and putting together tonight's show was a good way to check out for a while. I hope this hour of music brings you some solace, too. I'm digging more new Day Wave and Moscoman featuring Thomas Sanders of Teleman. This week's Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week is one of my favorites: Neal Francis. His new (like, really new) song "How Have I Lived" is nothing short of a 3 minute ripper! Check out the who show below and past Big Beat playlists here.

Live music will return to Chicago. I can’t tell you when but I can tell you that, when it does, every show will be a little more special. That’s why it’s important now more than ever to keep Chicago’s music scene thriving. Support the artists you hear on WXRT by buying their music from a local, independent, or a family-owned music store.

I host two new music shows each week where I get to play some of the sounds I’ve been into for you. Check out New Noise at Nine every Thursday night at 9:00 pm and The Big Beat every Monday night at 11:00 pm. I always welcome suggestions on what to keep an ear out for so connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Wash your hands and tell the person sitting next to you you love ‘em.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Day Wave - “Potions”

Moaning - “Fall In Love”

RINSE - “Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me”

Waxahatchee - “Hell” *Catch her at Pitchfork on Friday July 17. GA and Pitchfork Plus passes are on sale now.

Westerman - “Think I’ll Stay”

Diet Cig - “Thriving”

The Jungle Giants - “Send Me Ur Loving”

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of The Week: Neal Francis - “How Have I Lived”

Moscoman - "What Do We Care” (feat. Thomas Sanders of Teleman)

Lime Cordiale - “Robbery”

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down - “Temple” from the album Temple due May 15. Pre-order here. Catch them at Thalia Hall on Thursday July 16.

Wolf Parade - “Under Glass"

Vundabar - “Montage Music”

Wargirl - “Hang On”