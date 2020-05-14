It’s one of rock’s greatest and most influential voices, together with an eclectic band of incredible musicians. Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters. Recorded Live at Taste of Chicago, July 12, 2013. Hear Robert Plant performing songs from his entire career including a heavy dose of Led Zeppelin in one of Taste of Chicago’s best shows ever!

