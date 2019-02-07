Ryan Adams Tests Limits, Andrew Bird Whistles Back.

Thanks for listening to New Noise at Nine on XRT. Support the artists you hear by picking up their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what's spinning around your turntable and streaming into your ears. My handle on Twitter, Insta, and Facebook is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Ryan Adams - "The Rain"

Guster - "Overexcited" *Guster plays the Riviera Theatre on April 13.

Catfish & The Bottlemen - "Longshot"

Cage The Elephant - "Ready To Let Go"

Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Woman"

Foals - "Exits"

Adia Victoria - "Different Kind Of Love"

Beck - "Tarantula"

Jenny Lewis - "Red Bull & Hennessy"

Vampire Weekend - "Harmony Hall"

Glen Hansard - "I'll Be You, Be Me"

Tedeschi Trucks Band - "Hard Case"

Andrew Bird - "Sisyphus"

Houses - "Fast Talk"

Sharon Van Etten - "Seventeen" *Check out Sharon Van Etten at Thalia Hall on February 14.