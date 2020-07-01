Discover New (or New To You) Music With XRT's Vinyl of The Day
Ryan Arnold shares a different record from his collection everyday
July 1, 2020
My trusty vinylfly Albino Dino and I are doing a deep dive into my record collection to share albums you might like. Some you'll know. Some you won't. All will be worth a listen so bookmark this page. Let me know what your Vinyl of The Day picks are. Tweet @93XRT and use hashtag #XRTVOTD and tag me @RyanArnoldRocks.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
Wednesday July 1, 2020
My Morning Jacket - Z (2005)
My friend Zack gave me this record when I moved into my new place a few years ago. I ❤️ this record and Zack, too.