July 1, 2020
My trusty vinylfly Albino Dino and I are doing a deep dive into my record collection to share albums you might like. Some you'll know. Some you won't. All will be worth a listen so bookmark this page. Let me know what your Vinyl of The Day picks are. Tweet @93XRT and use hashtag #XRTVOTD and tag me @RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

Wednesday July 1, 2020

My Morning Jacket - Z (2005)

My friend Zack gave me this record when I moved into my new place a few years ago.  I ❤️ this record and Zack, too.

Ryan Arnold
