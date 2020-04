Staying at home to flatten curve (if you're not an essential working out on the frontlines) can make it hard to establish a routine or even know what day of the week it is sometimes. We're hoping we can help bring a little bit of fun to those extended stays at home with a shelter-in-place bingo card. Print or download this card and let us know how you fare by tweeting and tagging @93XRT and #stayconnected.

PRINT AND PLAY AT HOME