Sample Radiohead's Ed O'Brien's long-awaited solo project.

Video of EoB - Shangri-La

“No f*****g way,” I said when I got word Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien was playing Lincoln Hall for one of only four US concerts this month. Welp, he is. His long-awaited project, EoB, plays Saturday night at Lincoln Hall. In addition to EoB, a couple’a highlights in this week’s show include Soul Asylum, Overcoats, and The Lone Bellow. Check out the entire playlist below.

Thanks for listening to XRT and letting me share some of the music I’ve been into with you. Please support the artists you hear on the radio station by buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. Listen to The Big Beat on Monday night at 11 for even more new music I’ve been finding. Connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

lovelytheband - “Loneliness For Love”

EoB - “Shangri-La”

The Dirty Knobs - “Wreckless Abandon”

Grouplove - “Deleter”

Soul Asylum - “If I Told You”

Declan McKenna - “Beautiful Faces”

Alanis Morissette - “Reasons I Drink”

Absofacto- “Dissolve”

The Lone Bellow - “Count On Me”

Pearl Jam - “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”

Overcoats - “The Fool”

Real Estate - “Paper Cup”

Green Day - “Oh Yeah!”