Sample Radiohead's Ed O'Brien's long-awaited solo project.

February 6, 2020
Ryan Arnold

Photo by Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE

No f*****g way,” I said when I got word Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien was playing Lincoln Hall for one of only four US concerts this month. Welp, he is. His long-awaited project, EoB, plays Saturday night at Lincoln Hall. In addition to EoB, a couple’a highlights in this week’s show include Soul Asylum, Overcoats, and The Lone Bellow. Check out the entire playlist below.

Thanks for listening to XRT and letting me share some of the music I’ve been into with you. Please support the artists you hear on the radio station by buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. Listen to The Big Beat on Monday night at 11 for even more new music I’ve been finding. Connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

lovelytheband - “Loneliness For Love”

EoB - “Shangri-La

The Dirty Knobs - “Wreckless Abandon

Grouplove - “Deleter

Soul Asylum - “If I Told You

Declan McKenna - “Beautiful Faces”

Alanis Morissette - “Reasons I Drink

Absofacto- “Dissolve”

The Lone Bellow - “Count On Me”

Pearl Jam - “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”

Overcoats - “The Fool

Real Estate - “Paper Cup”

Green Day - “Oh Yeah!”

Caroline Rose - “Feel The Way I Want It
