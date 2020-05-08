On Monday, May 11 at 9 PM, tell your smart speaker "play 93XRT," stream on 93XRT.com and the free RADIO.COM mobile app, or listen on your radio as we rebroadcast Santana recorded live at Tinley Park's World Music Theatre in XRT's Free Twilight Concert before 30,000 fans on August 26, 1990.

Music has always brought us together, and the shared experience of live music is unlike any other. So while concert halls are shuttered to practice social distancing, we at 93XRT are pulling out some of the best live shows ever recorded in Chicago.

Live music will be back. And in the meantime we're bringing it back, at least virtually on 93XRT... Chicago's Home For LIVE Music Lovers.