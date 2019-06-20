Sheryl Crow and Joe Walsh Reminisce About The Good Old Days
Drop me a line on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. My handle on all of them is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
Spoon - “No Bullets Spent”
Dermot Kennedy - “Outnumbered” *Pre-orderWithout Fear due September 27.
Sheryl Crow - “Still The Good Old Days” featuring Joe Walsh
Liam Gallagher - “Shockwave”
Lukens Walker - “Tear It Out My Heart”
Pete Yorn - “Calm Down”
Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"
Cold War Kids - “Complainer”
Hiss Golden Messenger -”I Need A Teacher”
Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time"
The Revivalists - “Oh No”
The Avett Brothers - “High Steppin’”
Phantogram - "Into Happiness"
Hozier - “Almost (Sweet Music)”
Madison Cunningham - “Pin It Down”