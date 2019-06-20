Sheryl Crow and Joe Walsh Reminisce About The Good Old Days

Video of Sheryl Crow - Still The Good Old Days ft. Joe Walsh

and

Sheryl Crow teams up with some heavy hitters on her next album Threads on the same song!lends some mean guitar toI saved a handful of songs to play for the first time on the radio station on this week's show. Check out the entire playlist below and playlists from past shows here

Drop me a line on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. My handle on all of them is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Spoon - “No Bullets Spent”

Dermot Kennedy - “Outnumbered” *Pre-orderWithout Fear due September 27.

Sheryl Crow - “Still The Good Old Days” featuring Joe Walsh

Liam Gallagher - “Shockwave”

Lukens Walker - “Tear It Out My Heart”

Pete Yorn - “Calm Down”

Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"

Cold War Kids - “Complainer”

Hiss Golden Messenger -”I Need A Teacher”

Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time"

The Revivalists - “Oh No”

The Avett Brothers - “High Steppin’”

Phantogram - "Into Happiness"

Hozier - “Almost (Sweet Music)”

Madison Cunningham - “Pin It Down”