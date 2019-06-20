Sheryl Crow and Joe Walsh Reminisce About The Good Old Days

June 20, 2019
Ryan Arnold
June 8, 2018; Manchester, TN, USA; Sheryl Crow performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Photo Credit: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Sheryl Crow teams up with some heavy hitters on her next album Threads. Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Eric Clapton, Sting, and Brandi Carlile on the same song! Joe Walsh lends some mean guitar to "Still The Good Old Days." I saved a handful of songs to play for the first time on the radio station on this week's show.  Check out the entire playlist below and playlists from past shows here.

Drop me a line on InstagramFacebook, or Twitter. My handle on all of them is RyanArnoldRocks. Let me know what new music YOU have been into lately. Like I ask every week - support the artists you hear on WXRT and buy their music from local, independent, or family-owned music stores. 

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

 

Spoon - “No Bullets Spent”
Dermot Kennedy - “Outnumbered *Pre-orderWithout Fear due September 27.

Sheryl Crow - “Still The Good Old Days” featuring Joe Walsh
Liam Gallagher - “Shockwave

Lukens Walker - “Tear It Out My Heart”
Pete Yorn - “Calm Down

Seratones - "Gotta Get To Know Ya"
Cold War Kids - “Complainer

Hiss Golden Messenger -”I Need A Teacher”
Lana Del Rey - "Doin' Time"

The Revivalists - “Oh No”
The Avett Brothers - “High Steppin’

Phantogram - "Into Happiness"
Hozier - “Almost (Sweet Music)”

Madison Cunningham - “Pin It Down

 
