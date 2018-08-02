So much more than a Lolla preview.

Even though it’s Lollapalooza weekend, I didn’t want to lose sight of new music from bands who are coming to town later this year and bands who are spending the rest of the year completing their albums in addition to new music from a few bands who will play Lollapalooza. Have a look at this week’s playlist below and let me know what you think. Let me know what music you’re listening to, too. Thanks for listening to New Noise.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

The Revivalists - “All My Friends”

Elvis Costello - “Unwanted Number”

Greta Van Fleet- “Rolling In The Deep”

Mt. Joy - “Jenny Jenkins”

Blues Traveler - “Accelerated Nation” *catch John Popper play a solo show at City Winery Chicago this fall.

Jacob Banks - “Unknown (To You)”

Alejandro Escovedo - “Sonica USA”

Amos Lee - No More Darkness, No More Light

Snow Patrol - “Empress”

Tash Sultana - “Salvation”

Bob Moses - “Back Down”