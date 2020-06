Monday night at 9 (CDT), on XRT’s Live From The Concert Archives we go to the world famous roadhouse in Berwyn, Fitzgerald's, for one of America’s true originals, singer songwriter author and actor, Steve Earle. Recorded October 21, 1997, just two weeks after the release of his album El Corazon, considered one of the top albums of 97, join us for Steve Earle in an intimate, yet raucous set at Fitzgerald's.