Sylvan Esso, LP, Will Butler from Arcade Fire

Video of Sylvan Esso - Ferris Wheel

Sylvan Esso announced Free Love coming this fall and teased us with the song "Ferris Wheel". Will Butler from Arcade Fire returned after five years with "Surrender" from a new solo work called Generations, and LP shared the song "The One You That Love" along with a live stream concert this weekend. It's always a treat to the debut a song by a Chicago artist so it is especially cool for this week's Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week, The Flat Five, to give the honor of spinning "Drip A Drop."The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

Sylvan Esso - "Ferris Wheel" from Free Love due September 25. Pre-order here.

Hoops - "Fall Back" from the album Halo due October 2. Pre-order here.

Doves - "Carousels" from The Universal Want due September 11. Pre-order here.

Bob Mould - "Forecast Of Rain" from Blue Hearts due September 25. Pre-order here.

Declan McKenna - "Daniel, Your Still A Child" from Zeros due August 21. Pre-order here.

Jordana - "Big" from Something To Say due this Friday July 31. Pre-order here.

beabadoobee - "Care" from Fake It Flowers. Release date is TBD.

**Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: The Flat Five - "Drip-A-Drop" from Another World due November 13 (Friday the 13th, no less!) on Chicago's fabled Pravda Records.

Briston Maroney - "Freakin' Out On The Interstate"

Zen On Campus - "Some Way To Find Peace"

Will Butler - "Surrender" from from Generations due September 25. Pre-order here.

Cayucus - "Yeah Yeah Yeah"

BULLY - "Where To Start" from the album SUGAREGG due August 21. Pre-order here.

LP - "The One That You Love". Check out LP's live stream concert on Saturday August 1. Specs here.