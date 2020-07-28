Sylvan Esso, LP, Will Butler from Arcade Fire
Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: The Flat Five
Sylvan Esso announced Free Love coming this fall and teased us with the song "Ferris Wheel". Will Butler from Arcade Fire returned after five years with "Surrender" from a new solo work called Generations, and LP shared the song "The One You That Love" along with a live stream concert this weekend. It's always a treat to the debut a song by a Chicago artist so it is especially cool for this week's Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week, The Flat Five, to give the honor of spinning "Drip A Drop."The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.
If you head out crate diving at local, independent, or family-owned music stores, wear a mask and let me know what you find!
Sylvan Esso - "Ferris Wheel" from Free Love due September 25. Pre-order here.
Hoops - "Fall Back" from the album Halo due October 2. Pre-order here.
Doves - "Carousels" from The Universal Want due September 11. Pre-order here.
Bob Mould - "Forecast Of Rain" from Blue Hearts due September 25. Pre-order here.
Declan McKenna - "Daniel, Your Still A Child" from Zeros due August 21. Pre-order here.
Jordana - "Big" from Something To Say due this Friday July 31. Pre-order here.
beabadoobee - "Care" from Fake It Flowers. Release date is TBD.
**Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: The Flat Five - "Drip-A-Drop" from Another World due November 13 (Friday the 13th, no less!) on Chicago's fabled Pravda Records.
Briston Maroney - "Freakin' Out On The Interstate"
Zen On Campus - "Some Way To Find Peace"
Will Butler - "Surrender" from from Generations due September 25. Pre-order here.
BULLY - "Where To Start" from the album SUGAREGG due August 21. Pre-order here.
LP - "The One That You Love". Check out LP's live stream concert on Saturday August 1. Specs here.