Tame Impala Live From The XRT Concert Archives

Friday, May 29th, the night Tame Impala was scheduled to play their biggest indoor show in Chicago at United Center, XRT’s Live from The Concert Archives will fill the void with a special presentation of their fantastic show from the Riviera Theatre October 10, 2013. Hear the full 90 minute show with last summer’s Lollapalooza headliners, Tame Impala. They can’t be in Chicago Friday night and you can’t be at The UC, but the next best thing is Tame Impala at your house!