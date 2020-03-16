Thao & the Get Down Stay Down, Diet Cig, Waxahatchee and more

Video of Diet Cig - Thriving

A friend emailed me last week with two songs and a note “dig these!” One of the songs is very very digable from Diet Cig called “Thriving” and I wanted to play it for you right away! Thao & The Get Down Stay Down announced both a new album due in may and a show at Thalia Hall in July. I’m still very keen on The Jungle Giants and the rockin’ little combo The Antagonists. This week’s Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week is a double-ringer - the band Rookie has their debut album out on the legendary Chicago indie label Bloodshot Records. Check out the who show below and past Big Beat playlists here.

Live music will return to Chicago. I can’t tell you when but I can tell you that, when it does, every show will be a little more special. That’s why it’s important now more than ever to keep Chicago’s music scene thriving. Support the artists you hear on WXRT by buying their music from a local, independent, or a family-owned music store.

I host two new music shows each week where I get to play some of the sounds I’ve been into for you. Check out New Noise at Nine every Thursday night at 9:00 pm and The Big Beat every Monday night at 11:00 pm.\ I always welcome suggestions on what to keep an ear out for so connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Wash your hands and tell the person sitting next to you you love ‘em.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

*

Lime Cordiale - “Robbery” Thao & The Get Down Stay Down - “Temple” from the album Temple due May 15. Pre-order here. Catch them at Thalia Hall on Thursday July 16. The Jungle Giants - “Send Me Ur Loving”