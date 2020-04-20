The Jaded Hearts Club, Alison Mosshart, Bon Iver

Video of Washed Out - Too Late [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Another Monday and another hour of new music on The Big Beat! A few highlights for me this week include The Jaded Hearts Club - (the super-duper group of Matt Bellamy (Muse), Graham Coxon (Blur), Miles Kane The Last Shadow Puppets), Nic Cester (Jet), Sean Payne (The Zutons), and Jamie Davis (Transcopic), Washed Out, and Bon Iver. The Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week is Ryan Joseph Anderson whose song "Paper Pictures" is the first in a collection of songs recorded at different studios with different players. I'm a big fan of the music he makes on his own and the records he produces. The whole show’s playlist is below and past Big Beat playlists are here.

You and I have a special relationship with the music we love. It's important now more than ever to keep music scene thriving. Support the artists you hear on WXRT by buying their music from a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. The Recording Academy's MusiCares program and Chicago Artists Coalition have each set up resources on their websites.

Let me know what music you’re finding. I always welcome suggestions on what to keep an ear out for so connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

*

feat.offilming for the music video was slated to start during the shelter-in-places orders so they asked fans to submit their own videos and pieced together something