The Districts, Day Wave, Dirty Projectors and more

Video of Lime Cordiale - Robbery

Last week a friend hipped me to Lime Cordiale from Australia. Their debut came out in 2017 and was nearly a decade in the making. I’ve been into Dirty Projectors and really dig the band Pottery - they are a throwback to my misspent youth sneaking into Fireside Bowl on a school night. I hear good things from this week's Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week Way To Go Radio. The track "It's Not Enough" has some definite Franz Ferdinand groove to it! Check out the who show below and past Big Beat playlists here.

If it weren’t important I wouldn’t ask every week if it weren’t important to keeping the music scenes thriving - support the artists you hear on WXRT by catching a live show and buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or a family-owned music store. While you’re at it, tell someone who digs music the way you and I dig music to tune into XRT!

I host two new music shows each week where I get to play some of the sounds I’ve been into for you. Check out New Noise at Nine every Thursday night at 9:00 pm and The Big Beat every Monday night at 11:00 pm. I always welcome suggestions on what to keep an ear out for so connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. My handle on all three of ‘em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

*