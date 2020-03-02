The Jungle Giants, Waxahatchee, Caribou and more

Video of The Jungle Giants - Sending Me Ur Loving

Not much chit-chat on tonight’s show. Too much time and not enough music. Err...strike that. Reverse it. What a good problem to have! Highlights include Winnetka Bowling League, The Jungle Giants, Caribou, and the Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week Kevin Pollack & The NuTown. Check out the entire playlist below and playlists from Big Beats past here.

Waxahatchee - “Lilacs” * Catch her at Pitchfork on Friday July 17. GA and Pitchfork Plus passes are on sale now.

The Districts - “Cheap Regrets” from the album You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere out March 13. Pre-order here .

MAN MAN - “Cloud Nein” *My 9 year old Wheaten Terrier named Rudie loves this song. Look at her face when I played it for her!

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of The Week: Kevin Pollack & The NuTown - “Holiday”

The Jungle Giants - “Send Me Ur Loving”

The Antagonists - “Paper Planes”

BRAIDS - “Young Bucks” from Shadow Offering due April 24. Pre-order here .

Caribou - “Home” *Pick up tickets to Caribou at The Riviera Theatre on March 20 here.

Larkins - “Hit And Run”