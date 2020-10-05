The Shins, Sunflower Bean, The Mountain Goats

Video of The Shins - The Great Divide

The Shins have been teasing us with hints of new music and last week they confirmed with the song "The Great Divide." Sunflower Bean has (another) ripper and Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week, Mooner, graciously allowed us to premier the debut single from their third album you can scoop this Friday. The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

I mention every week because it's so important - support the artists you hear on the Big Beat and WXRT by buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or family-owned music store and, when you head out crate diving, wear a mask and let me know what you find! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

The Shins - "The Great Divide"

Winnetka Bowling League - "Come To The Beach"

Foreign Air - "The Apartment"

Sunflower Bean - "Moment In The Sun"

Kurt Vile - "How Lucky" featuring John Prine

Jealous of the Birds - "Something Holy"

The Mountain Goats - "Get Famous"

***Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week: Mooner - "Happily" from the album The Alternate Universe of Love due this Friday October 9.

Will Butler - "Bethlehem"

Fleet Foxes - "Can I Believe You" from Shore due February 5, 2021.

Django Django – "Spirals"

Everything Everything - Violent Sun

Deep Sea Diver - "Impossible Weight" featuring Sharon Van Etten

Bully - "Where To Start"