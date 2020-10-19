Travis, HAERTS, Romy

Travis, HAERTS, and Romy return along with a deeper dive into The National's Matt Berninger with his song produced by Booker T. Jones and a little something-something from The Shins. Big Beat Chicago Artist of the Week, Baby Jesus Paper Boy, gave us a preview of the new project due next month. The entire playlist is below and online and you can check out playlists to past Big Beats here.

I mention every week because it's so important - support the artists you hear on the Big Beat and WXRT by buying their music from, whenever you can, a local, independent, or family-owned music store and, when you head out crate diving, wear a mask and let me know what you find! Connect with me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. My handle on all three of 'em is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Travis - "Waving At The Window"

Fleet Foxes - Can I Believe You

HAERTS - "For The Sky" ft. Ed Droste

Hundredth - "Bottle It Up"

Matt Berninger - "One More Second"

Jaded Hearts Club - "I Put A Spell On You"

Bleached - "Stupid Boys"

***BIG BEAT CHICAGO ARTIST OF THE WEEK: Baby Jesus Paper Boy - "Expensive Dance Music"

Django Django - "Spirals"

Laura Jane Grace - "The Swimming Pool Song"

Sunflower Bean - "Moment In The Sun"

The Shins - "The Great Divide"

Romy - "Lifetime"

The Mountain Goats - "Get Famous"