Vampire Weekend Harmonizes, Glen Hansard Gets Dark

Vampire Weekend played a "no cell phone allowed" Lollapalooza aftershow last summer where they debuted new music. "Harmony Hall" seemed like a great song to start off with. Two songs featuring Danger Mouse get some play on this week's show - a collaboration with Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeah's and the return of Broken Bells, his longtime project with James Mercer of The Shins. Glen Hansard has a song that is an absolute departure from the sound we've come to know. I love it...and I hope you do, too! Check out the whole playlist below.

Thanks for listening to New Noise at Nine on XRT. Support the artists you hear by picking up their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Vampire Weekend - "Harmony Hall"

Guster - "Overexcited" *Guster plays the Riviera Theatre on April 13.

Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Woman"

David Gray - "A Tight Ship" *David Gray returns to Chicago Theatre on June 13.

The Raconteurs - "Sunday Driver"

Sharon Van Etten - "Seventeen" *Check out Sharon Van Etten at Thalia Hall on February 14.

Foals - "Exits"

Glen Hansard - "I'll Be You, Be Me"

The Cranberries - "All Over Now"

Broken Bells - "Shelter"

Tedeschi Trucks Band - "Hard Case"

Adia Victoria - "Different Kind Of Love"

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - "Gotitbad"

Half Alive - "Still Feel"