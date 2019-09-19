Van Morrison Releases Another Album - His 6th in 4 years.

Video of Van Morrison - Dark Night Of The Soul (Audio)

We previewed Van Morrison’s upcoming album - his sixth in four years - with a very bluesly, groovy song called “In The Dark Night Of The Soul.” We also gave first spins on XRT to a few songs! Check out everything we played on the show below playlists from past New Noises at Nine are right here.

An easy way to support the artists you hear on WXRT is to buy their music! You're doing double the good when you spend your money at local, independent, or family-owned music stores.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

Lana Del Rey - “The Greatest”

Sturgill Simpson - “Sing Along”

Van Morrison - “In The Dark Night Of The Soul”

The Lumineers - “It Wasn’t Easy To Be Happy For You”

Catfish & The Bottlemen - “2All”

Wilco - "Everyone Hides"

Sam Fender - “Will We Go?”

Flora Cash - “Missing Home”

Michigander - “Misery”

Illiterate Light - “Better Than I Used To Be”

Green Day - “Father Of All…”

Death Cab For Cutie - “To The Ground”

The Teskey Brothers - “So Caught Up”

Wilderado - "Surefire"