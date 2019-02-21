What Did Ryan Arnold Think He'd Never Say On The Radio Again?
February 21, 2019
"'Here's the latest from Tom Petty on WXRT,'" something I never ever thought I'd ever say again." I said that last year when I first played "Keep A Little Soul" from the An American Treasure box set. Well, The Best Of Everything - The Definitive Career Spanning Hits Collection is due next Friday and the first single called "For Real" is a great way to start the show. Gave the first ever spin on XRT to Michael Franti & Spearhead's "The Flower". We'll be happy to play more of Michael Franti's feel good groove music as the weather warms up! Check out the entire show's playlist below.
Thanks for listening to New Noise at Nine on XRT. Support the artists you hear by picking up their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what's spinning around your turntable and streaming into your ears. My handle on Twitter, Insta, and Facebook is RyanArnoldRocks.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
**
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - "For Real"
X Ambassadors - "Boom"
Mumford & Sons - "Beloved"
Houses - "Fast Talk"
Andrew Bird - "Sisyphus"
Adia Victoria - "Different Kind Of Love"
Smith & Thell - "Forgive Me Friend"
Bob Mould - "Lost Faith"
Josh Ritter - "Old Black Magic"
Michael Franti & Spearhead - "The Flower"
Jenny Lewis - "Red Bull & Hennessy"
Glen Hansard - "I'll Be You, Be Me"