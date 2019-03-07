What Have The Black Keys Been Doing?
March 7, 2019
The Black Keys are back and "Hi/Lo" is well worth the wait and XRT listeners were among the first in the music-loving universe to hear it! Maggie Rogers put out on of the finest debut albums in years and I love sharing more of it with you. I played "Burning" from Heard It In A Past Life. Can't get over Bob Mould's latest Sunshine Rock and the new Johnny Marr song "Armatopia". Check out the entire show's playlist below.
Thanks for listening to New Noise at Nine on XRT. Support the artists you hear by picking up their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Let me know what's spinning around your turntable and streaming into your ears. My handle on Twitter, Insta, and Facebook is RyanArnoldRocks.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
**
The Black Keys - "Hi/Lo"
Catfish & The Bottlemen - "Longshot"
Maggie Rogers - "Burning"
Michael Franti & Spearhead - "The Flower"
Josh Ritter - "Old Black Magic"
Bailen - "I Was Wrong"
X Ambassadors - "Boom"
Flora Cash - "They Own This Town"
Flora Cash - "They Own This Town"
Bob Mould - "Lost Faith"
John Mayer - "I Guess I Just Feel Like"
John Mayer - "I Guess I Just Feel Like"
Johnny Marr - "Armatopia"
Melissa Etheridge - "Faded By Design"
Melissa Etheridge - "Faded By Design"
Smith & Thell - "Forgive Me Friend"
J.S. Ondara - "Saying Goodbye"
J.S. Ondara - "Saying Goodbye"