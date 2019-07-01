1971 Flashback Playlist: Rock's Golden Year?

We slid through the space/time continuum by means of the weekly Saturday Morning Flashback program. We wound up in one of the most creatively explosive 12-month periods.

When Pop turned to Rock. Musicians were at the top of their game with artistic expression that produced career-defining albums. It was a time that seemed like the best album EVER was released every week.

Is this hyperbole? Take a look at our list and judge for yourself...

1. Kinks ---------------------------------------- 20th Century Man

2. Janis Joplin -------------------------------- Mecedes Benz

3. Aliotta Haynes & Jeremiah ------------ Lake Shore Drive

4. Rod Stewart ------------------------------- Every Picture Tells a Story

5. Paul McCartney -------------------------- Another Day

6. Don McLean ------------------------------ American Pie

7. David Bowie ------------------------------- Life on Mars

8. Marvin Gaye ------------------------------- What's Goin On

9. Yes ------------------------------------------- I've SeenAll Good People

10. Little Feat ---------------------------------- Willin'

11. Faces ---------------------------------------- Stay With Me

12. Carole King -------------------------------- I Feel the Earth Move

13. Graham Nash ----------------------------- Military Madness

14. Todd Rundgren --------------------------- We Gotta Get You a Woman

15. Jethro Tull ---------------------------------- Hymn 43

16. Lighthouse --------------------------------- One Fine Morning

17. Five Man Electrical Band --------------- Signs

18. Santana ------------------------------------- Everybody's Everything

19. Joni Mitchell -------------------------------- Blue

20. Led Zeppelin ------------------------------- Rock & Roll

21. Al Green ------------------------------------- Let's Stay Together

22. Badfinger ------------------------------------ Day After Day

23. John Lennon ------------------------------- Power to the People

24. Elton John ---------------------------------- Tiny Dancer

25. Jonathon Edwards ----------------------- Sunshine

26. The Who ------------------------------------ Getting in Tune

27. Savoy Brown ------------------------------- Tell Mama

28. Van Morrison ------------------------------- Tupelo Honey

29. Rolling Stones ----------------------------- Bitch

30. Aretha Frankilin ---------------------------- Rock Steady