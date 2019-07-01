1971 Flashback Playlist: Rock's Golden Year?
It was a time that seemed like the best album EVER was released every week.
We slid through the space/time continuum by means of the weekly Saturday Morning Flashback program. We wound up in one of the most creatively explosive 12-month periods.
When Pop turned to Rock. Musicians were at the top of their game with artistic expression that produced career-defining albums. It was a time that seemed like the best album EVER was released every week.
Is this hyperbole? Take a look at our list and judge for yourself...
1. Kinks ---------------------------------------- 20th Century Man
2. Janis Joplin -------------------------------- Mecedes Benz
3. Aliotta Haynes & Jeremiah ------------ Lake Shore Drive
4. Rod Stewart ------------------------------- Every Picture Tells a Story
5. Paul McCartney -------------------------- Another Day
6. Don McLean ------------------------------ American Pie
7. David Bowie ------------------------------- Life on Mars
8. Marvin Gaye ------------------------------- What's Goin On
9. Yes ------------------------------------------- I've SeenAll Good People
10. Little Feat ---------------------------------- Willin'
11. Faces ---------------------------------------- Stay With Me
12. Carole King -------------------------------- I Feel the Earth Move
13. Graham Nash ----------------------------- Military Madness
14. Todd Rundgren --------------------------- We Gotta Get You a Woman
15. Jethro Tull ---------------------------------- Hymn 43
16. Lighthouse --------------------------------- One Fine Morning
17. Five Man Electrical Band --------------- Signs
18. Santana ------------------------------------- Everybody's Everything
19. Joni Mitchell -------------------------------- Blue
20. Led Zeppelin ------------------------------- Rock & Roll
21. Al Green ------------------------------------- Let's Stay Together
22. Badfinger ------------------------------------ Day After Day
23. John Lennon ------------------------------- Power to the People
24. Elton John ---------------------------------- Tiny Dancer
25. Jonathon Edwards ----------------------- Sunshine
26. The Who ------------------------------------ Getting in Tune
27. Savoy Brown ------------------------------- Tell Mama
28. Van Morrison ------------------------------- Tupelo Honey
29. Rolling Stones ----------------------------- Bitch
30. Aretha Frankilin ---------------------------- Rock Steady
31. The Doors ----------------------------------- L.A. Woman