1971: From The Dead To The Undisputed Truth

The blowing ice and snow had little effect on our trip back to 1971 this week other than some minor temporal drift which caused a slight (but annoying) nanosecond delay in transmission. (IT has been notified.) Once there, we marveled at the birth of the Intel 4000 microprocessor, the passing of the 26th ammendment, which lowered the voting age to 18, and Alan Shepard's debut as the first golfer on the Moon. Our return back was paradox-free despite our attempts to eradicate the belted turtleneck from men's fashion in 71. (We only made the belt bigger.) We'll try again next time. The music was terrific and included mesmerizing tracks from double live albums by the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers band, some deep cut Pink Floyd and a bunch of super soul tracks. Here's the playlist:

"Everything's Coming Our Way" by Santana

"The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys" by Traffic

"Military Madness" by Graham Nash

"Tiny Dancer" by Elton John

"Proud Mary" by Ike and Tina Turner

"The Song Is Over" by the Who

"Playing In The Band" by the Grateful Dead

"Gimme Some Truth" by John Lennon

"Inner City Blues" by Marvin Gaye

"I've Seen All Good People" by Yes

"Me and Bobby McGee" by Janis Joplin

"Looking For a Love" by J. Geils Band

"Wang Dang Doodle" by Howling Wolf

"Stranger in a Strange Land" by Leon Russell

"Changes" by David Bowie

"Fearless" by Pink Floyd

"Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers

"Can't You Hear Me Knockin'" by the Rolling Stones

"Day After Day" by Badfinger

"Love Her Madly" by the Doors

"Smackwater Jack" by Carole King

"Tired of Being Alone" by Al Green

"Wild Night" by Van Morrison

"Smiling Faces" by the Undisputed Truth

"20th Century Man" by the Kinks

"Baby Won't You Let Me Rock And Roll You" by Ten Years After

"Aqualung" by Jethro Tull

"Stormy Monday" by the Allman Brothers Band