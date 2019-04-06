1973: From Robin Trower To Stevie Wonder And Steve Miller

Related: WXRT Saturday Morning Flashback Playlist 1973

Once again, we enjoyed another successful return to the past, this time resulting in a wonderful romp through the year of the Watergate hearings, the topping off of the Sears Tower and the Summer Jam at Watkins Glenn in New York. The music was a beguiling mix of soul, hard rock, jazzy stuff and styles we still haven't quite figured out yet. As always, no time travelers were left behind. Here's the playlist from 1973:

"Daydream" by Robin Trower

"The Jean Genie" by David Bowie

"Can't You See" by the Marshall Tucker Band

"Hocus Pocus" by Focus

"The Joker" by Steve Miller

"The Harder They Come" by Jimmy Cliff

"Woman From Tokyo" by Deep Purple

"Loves Me Like A Rock" by Paul Simon

"Long Train Running" by the Doobie Brothers

"Bodhisattva" by Steely Dan

"Ramblin' Man" by Allman Brothers Band

"Southside Shuffle" by J. Geils Band

"Brain Damage/Eclipse" by Pink Floyd

"Dirty Love" by Frank Zappa

"Rocky Mountain Way" by Joe Walsh

"Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye

"Tuesday's Gone" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

"Sufficiently Breathless" by Captain Beyond

"Kitty's Back" by Bruce Springsteen

"5:15" by the Who

"Bluebird" by Paul Mccartney and Wings

"All the Way From Memphis" by Mott the Hoople

"Such a Night" by Doctor John

"Take It Easy" by Jackson Browne

"Looking For a Kiss" by New York Dolls

"Dancing With Mr. D." by the Rolling Stones

"Saturday Night's Allright For Fighting" by Elton John

"Karn Evil #9 Pt. 2" by Emerson, Lake and Palmer

"Living For the City" by Stevie Wonder