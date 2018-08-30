1975 Is Calling, It Wants The Leisure Suit Back!

By Frank E. Lee

Jefferson Starship predicted that all the world would come alive in the summer of 75 and they were absolutely correct. Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded Microsoft in New Mexico, the Vietnam War ended with the fall of Saigon and the United Nations declared it was the International Year of Women.

We'll celebrate their Anno Domini with great female rockers like Stevie Nicks, Labelle, Linda McCartney and Sister Golden Hair (surprise!) The men will be represented by ZZ Top, Bob Marley and maybe even Gene Simmons?! Feel free to wear your vintage polyester because it's radio, no pictures.

1975, Saturday Morning Flashback, this week starting at 9 AM. Play retroactively.