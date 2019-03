This week, we return to the year that Elvis Presley died at 42, Elvis Costello released his stunning debut album and the Star Wars saga began in the middle at a cinema near you. We'll celebrate with terrific long sets of tunes including fiery punk, new wave, art rock and even sounds of a proggy nature. We'll play it loud beginning at 9 AM this Saturday on Flashback.

