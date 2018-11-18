The Decade Goes Out With A Bang

Related:

Once again, we successfully navigated the tricky timestream and landed safely in 1979, the year of the Ayatollah (Iran, not rock and rolla), the 3 Mile Island meltdown and 11 % inflation. The Regular Guy took us through the chest-burster scene from Alien and it was just as scary as watching it in the theater when it was first run. The music was a terrific blend of punk, new wave, and disco flavored traditional stuff. We enjoyed key tracks from 3 landmark double albums: The Wall, Tusk and London Calling and lots of great singletons as well. As always, no paradoxes were created during our trip through the 4th dimension. Here's the playlist:

"Catch Me Now, I'm Falling" by the Kinks

"Rock and Roll Fantasy" by Bad Company

"No Mercy" by Nils Lofgren

"Clampdown" by the Clash

"Frustrated" by the Knack

"A Message To You, Rudy" by the Specials

"Rock and Roll High School" by the Ramones

"One More Time" by Joe Jackson

"Life During Wartime" by Talking Heads

"Leather Jacket" by Mick Taylor

"Sisters Of the Moon" by Fleetwood Mac

"Angel Eyes" by Roxy Music

"Here Comes My Girl" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"I Thank You" by ZZ Top

Saturday Night" by Herman Brood and His Wild Romance

"It's Alright For You" by the Police

"Logical Song" by Supertramp

"Oliver's Army' by Elvis Costello

"Stay In Time" by Off Broadway

"In the Evening" by Led Zeppelin

"Local Girls" by Graham Parker

"Life Begins At the Hop" by XTC

"It's All I Can Do" by the Cars

"Romeo's Tune" by Steve Forbert

"In the City" by the Eagles

"Gotta Serve Somebody" by Bob Dylan

"Mother" by Pink Floyd

"Frederick" by Patti Smith Group

"Highway To Hell" by AC/DC

"Just Another Night" by Ian Hunter

"The Hardest Part" by Blondie

"Hey Hey My My" by Neil Young

"I Don't Like Mondays" by Boomtown Rats

"Cruel To Be Kind" by Nick Lowe