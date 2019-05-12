Mount Helen Gets Hot, Pac Man Debuts, And The Blues Bros Complete Their Mission

Related: 1980 Saturday Morning Flashback Playlist

Once again, we managed to condense an entire year into 3 hours of long sets, sound bites and general reminiscing as we walked down memory lane in 1980. We marveled again at the Mt. St. Helens volcanic explosion, the debut of Pac man and my first show on WXRT. The Regular Guy re-reviewed The Empire Strikes Back and we made it safely back to the current day (as always being careful to not take any sovenirs back with us.) Here's the playlist:

"Don't Ease Me In" by the Grateful Dead

"Gaucho" by Steely Dan

"Expresso Love" by Dire Straits

"Pressure Drop" by the Clash

"Let My Love Open The Door" by Pete Townshend

"Whip It" by Devo

"Casa Dega" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"Star Cycle" by Jeff Beck

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Queen

"Crosseyed and Painless" by Talking Heads

"Sweet Home Chicago" by the Blues Brothers

"Mirror In the Bathroom" by English Beat

"Misunderstanding" by Genesis

"Eight Miles High" by Roxy Music

"Let Me Go" by the Rolling Stones

"Call Me" by Blondie

"I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down" by Elvis Costello

"Horizontal Bop" by Bob Seger

"Disco Apocalypse" by Jackson Browne

"Could You Be Loved" by Bob Marley and the Wailers

"De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da" by the Police

"Free Me" by Roger Daltrey

"The Wait" by the Pretenders

"Ashes To Ashes" by David Bowie

"Watching the Wheels" by John Lennon

"I Know What Boys Like" by the Waitresses

"Cadillac Ranch" by Bruce Springsteen

"Cocaine"(live) by Eric Clapton

"Passion" by Rod Stewart

"Boys Don't Cry" by the Cure

"Love Will Tear Us Apart" by Joy Division

"Biko" by Peter Gabriel