What The Middle Of The Big Hair Eighties Sounded Like

Once again, in a blaze of Cerenkov radiation, we disappeared into the distant past in our trusty WXRT time machine for an in-depth (OK, three hour) look at one of the best years in rock history, 1985. As always, no one (except dogs, cats and Uri Geller) could detect our presence, so we were able to enjoy long sets of tunes without any interference, leaving all the boring parts and clunkers in the selective memory chronal editor. Here's what made the cut:

"Just Another Night" by Mick Jagger

"Ways To Be Wicked" by Lone Justice

"She's Waiting" by Eric Clapton

"Cannonball" by Supertramp

"And She Was" by Talking Heads

"Shine Like It Does" by INXS

"Little By Little" by Robert Plant

"Don't Run Wild" by Del Fuegos

"This Is Not America" by David Bowie/Pat Metheny Group

"Can't Get There From Here" by REM

"Marlene On the Wall" by Suzanne Vega

"Rain On the Scarecrow" by John Mellencamp

"Medicine Show" (12 inch London mix" by Big Audio Dynamite

"Face the Face (12 inch edit) by Pete Townshend

"So Far Away" by Dire Straits

"All the Things She Said" by Simple Minds

"In Between Days" by the Cure

"Rock and Roll Girls" by John Fogerty

"It's Allright" by Eurthmics

"Where Do the Children Go" by the Hooters

"I Didn't Mean To Turn You On" by Robert Palmer

"Three Sunrises" by U2

"Inside Out" by Phil Collins

"Slave To Love" by Bryan Ferry

"Voices Carry" by Till Tuesday

"If You Love Somebody, Set Them Free" by Sting

"How Soon Is Now" by the Smiths

"Don't Come Around Here No More" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"Head Over Heels" (12 inch live) by Tears For Fears

"Change It" by Stevie Ray Vaughan

"Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush