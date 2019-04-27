1987: Black Monday, Blue Monday And Starbucks Arrives In Chicago

Related: 1987 Flashback Playlist

1987 returned with a bang this week on Flashback for a three hour excursion to the year that Starbucks first came to Chicago, the stock market experienced a 22 percent drop known as Black Monday and "Blue Monday" by New Order had the dance floors pulsating. The Regular Guy explained why Moonstruck was a box office smash and we even squeezed in a wedding dedication for some upcoming nuptials with a John Hiatt classic. The Talking Alf doll, suspender pants and the Max Headroom broadcast signal intrusion on WGN and WTTW ended up on the cutting room floor. Maybe next time. Most of all, we enjoyed lots of terrific tunes from the tail end of the Big 80s . Here's the playlist:

"La Bamba" by Los Lobos

"Touch Of Grey" by the Grateful Dead

"I Don't Mind At All" by Bourgeois Tagg

"On the Turning Away" by Pink Floyd

"Lips Like Sugar" by Echo and the Bunnymen

"Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses

"I'm No Angel" by Greg Allman

"Have a Little Faith In Me" by John Hiatt

"Angel" by Aerosmith

"Ghost On the Beach" by The Insiders

"In God's Country" by U2

"Walk Like a Man" by Bruce Springsteen

"The Right Stuff" by Bryan Ferry

"Shoot High, Aim Low" by Yes

"Rain In the Summertime" by the Alarm

"Never Tear Us Apart" by INXS

"Unchain My Heart" by Joe Cocker

"Heartbreak Beat" by Psychedelic Furs

"You Owe Me Some Kind Of Love" by Chris Isaac

"Exhuming McCarthy" by R.E.M.

"Don't Shed A Tear" by Paul Carrack

"Check It Out" by John Mellencamp

"Dreams" by Bodeans

"You Are the Girl" by the Cars

"Alex Chilton" by the Replacements

"Cloud 9" by George Harrison

"Why Can't I Be You" by the Cure

"Midnight Blue" by Lou Gramm

"I Ain't Ever Satidfied" by Steve Earle

"Big Love" by Fleetwood Mac

"Showdown At Big Sky" by Robbie Robertson

"Blue Monday" by New Order