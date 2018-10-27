Grunge, Power Pop and Blues And Their Children

We took another successful trip downstream on the river of time (the only direction allowed so far) and rejoiced anew in the year 1991. We remembered the rain of John Paxton three pointers that doomed the Lakers and brought the Chicago Bulls their first championship. We bid a fond farewell to the Cold War and Freddy Mercury. The Regular Guy's review of Silence of the Lambs was almost as scary as the movie itself! But most of all, we danced in our vintage flannel to the new sound of grunge, strong efforts from our established faves and everything in between. As always, the tedious stretches that filled us with impatience the first time around were eliminated. Here's the playlist:

"There She Goes" by the LA's

"Calling Elvis" by Dire Straits

"Come In From the Cold" by Joni Mitchell

"Walkin' (For Your Love) by Widespread Panic

"Shiny Happy People" by R.E.M.

"The Soul Cages" by Sting

"Bertha" by Los Lobos

"See The Lights" by Simple Minds

"Good Things" by Bodeans

"Last Chance" by John Mellencamp

"I Touch Myself" by Divinyls

"Come As You Are" by Nirvana

"Big Sky Country" by Chris Whitley

"Mustang Sally" by Buddy Guy

"Walk On the Ocean" by Toad the Wet Sprocket

"Into the Great Wide Open" by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

"Girlfriend" by Matthew Sweet

"No Son Of Mine" by Genesis

"What About Now" by Robbie Robertson

"Renee Remains the Same" by Material Issue

"Ordinary Average Guy" by Joe Walsh

"Mysterious Ways" by U2

"Tangled and Dark" by Bonnie Raitt

"Give It Away" by Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Man In the Box" by Alice In Chains

"Weather With You" by Crowded House

"Crazy" by Seal

"Too Much Passion" by Smithereens

"Right Here, Right Now" by Jesus Jones

"A Wall I Must Climb" by Michael McDermott

"Jeremy" by Pearl Jam

"Life By the Drop' by Stevie Ray Vaughan