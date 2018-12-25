Gotti Books The Grey Bar Hotel, Chicago Floods, And Peter Gabriel Gets Steamy

Related: 1992 Saturday Morning Flashback

Join us this week for a delightful romp through a year that featured the jailing of stylish crime boss John Gotti, a disastrous and unexpected subterranean flood of downtown Chicago, and, as always, lots of terrific music: Peter Gabriel got personal with the Us album; Elvis Costello collaborated with a string quartet and Bruce put out a deuce. We'll hear long sets of tunes from those records and more, reminisce about the news of the (yester)day and look back at some of the finest concerts that rocked our corner of the world in 1992. Saturday Morning Flashback this week on WXRT starting at 9 AM. Play it like you were there!