Flashback 1993: Beanie Babies Are Born, Jurassic Park Opens And Liz Phair Is Exiled

Join us this weekend as we head back to the Year of Our Frequency: 1993. We'll relive the cuddly time of Beanie Babies, the Bulls third Championship and the stunning and local musical efforts from Liz Phair, Smashing Pumpkins and Urge Overkill. Plus, Lin Brehmer will bring us back up-to-date on what we were watching on television. Long sets of terrific tunes and memories from 1993 on Saturday Morning Flashback this Saturday beginning at 9am. Play it like you remember it!