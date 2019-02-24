Radiohead Helps Us Give 1995 Another Listen On Flashback

Related: 1995 Saturday Morning Flashback

Despite a balky new set of chronal software and some intense temporal drift, our journey back to 1995 was successful and we were able to once again look at the Oklahoma City bombing, the deadly Chicago heat wave and the stunning return of Michael Jordan to basketball. We put things in financial perspective (adjusted for inflation, of course) and mostly rocked out to long sets of songs from the year: a mesmering blend of pop, alternative rock, jam bands and uncorrelated sound. Here's the playlist:

"Ground On Down" by Ben Harper

"Wildflowers" by Tom Petty

"Good Intentions" by Toad the Wet Sprocket

"Days Like These" by Van Morrison

"Roll To Me" by Del Amitri

"I Want To Come Over" by Melissa Etheridge

"Somebody's Crying" by Chris Isaak

"Secret Garden" by Bruce Springsteen

"Let's Go" by New Order

"Possum Kingdom" by Toadies

"Jimi Thing" by Dave Matthews Band

"Cry Love" by John Hiatt

"Wonderful" by Adam Ant

"Fake Plastic Trees" by Radiohead

"Screaming John" by Sonia Dada

"A Girl Like You" by Edwyn Collins

"1979" by Smashing Pumpkins

"Jealousy" by Natalie Merchant

"Downtown" by Neil Young

"Blue" by the Jayhawks

"Only Want To Be With You" by Hootie and the Blowfish

"December" by Collective Soul

"Take Me To the River" by Annie Lennox

"Kiss From a Rose" by Seal

"Shu Zulu Za" by Poi Dog Pondering

"Box Full of Letters" by Wilco

"Champagne Supernova" by Oasis

"Heaven Beside You" by Alice In Chains

"Santa Monica" by Everclear

"Send Me On My Way" by Rusted Root

"My Friends" by Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Drown" by Son Volt

"Breakfast At Tiffany's" by Deep Blue Something

"Bullet With Butterfly Wings" by Smashing Pumpkins