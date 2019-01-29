We Fire Up 1978 Once Again On Flashback

Related: 1978 Saturday Morning Flashback 2/2/19

This week we give another listen to the birth year of the first human conceived in a petri dish, Louise Brown; the year of Saturday Night Fever, Grease and Close Encounters of the Third Kind at the movies and Israel and Egypt sit down at Camp David to make peace. There was lots of excellent music of course, running the gamut from reggae and punk to rocking soul and the avante garde and every possible permutation. Bruce Springsteen brought darkness to the edge of Evanston and the Regular Guy will go to the show to give us the Oscar results from 1978 on the next Saturday Morning Flashback on WXRT Saturday at 9. Set your time machine to play loud.