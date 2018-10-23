The Nineties Get Rolling

Get ready for another session of long sets from a single year that is off the charts but not our hearts: 1991. We'll be there again at the beginning of grunge, a fiery fusion of rock, punk and flannel broght to life by Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Soundgarden. We'll relive the relief we felt as the Cold War, the Soviet Union and Apartheid began to dissolve, and mourn again the loss of one of modern music's most spectacular and talented frontmen, Freddy Mercury. It's Saturday Morning Flashback coming up this weekend at Nine. Play it like you were there!